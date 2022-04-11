DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRH. Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 153,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,444. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

