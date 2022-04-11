Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPLM. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.90) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.96).

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,594 ($34.02) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,650.30. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.40.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

