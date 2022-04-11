Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,958 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

