Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE DIV traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$3.10. 467,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.42 and a 1-year high of C$3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.93 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Diversified Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

