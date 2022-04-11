DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DNBBY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 65,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

