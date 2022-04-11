Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,583 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $92,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after purchasing an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

DLTR stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.68. 32,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,474. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $163.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

