Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dolphin Entertainment were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $589,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

