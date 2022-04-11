Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.11.
A number of research firms have commented on DBM. CIBC increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of TSE DBM traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.33. 261,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$635.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.13 and a 12 month high of C$10.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 39.37%.
About Doman Building Materials Group (Get Rating)
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
