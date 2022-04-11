Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 25,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.

AAV stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.82. 1,391,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,109. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.18.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.