Donald Craig Blackwood Sells 25,000 Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total transaction of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,777,282.33.
AAV stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.82. 1,391,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,109. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.93 and a 52-week high of C$10.21. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.14.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$159.26 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.9299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
