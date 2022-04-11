Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $150.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

