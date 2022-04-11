Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 492.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,771 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,016,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 891,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,856,000 after acquiring an additional 224,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.23 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.