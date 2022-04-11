Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $119.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.33.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $115.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $115.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.