Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in American International Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,543,000 after acquiring an additional 400,850 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $63.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.