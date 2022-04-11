Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $92,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

