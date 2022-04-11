Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $244,000 Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 351,137 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after buying an additional 279,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 196,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 194,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 238,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $660.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

