Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $273,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE USPH opened at $99.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.77%.
In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
