Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $250,000 in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:LFACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.
Shares of LFACU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.24.
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on a business in the financial services, technology, digital asset, or consumer products sectors.
