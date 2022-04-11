Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,275 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,987 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 70.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 80.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 64,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.72 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,494,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

