Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,375,000 after buying an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,677,000 after buying an additional 420,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,056,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 559,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 145,850 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $84.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.38 and a 52-week high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $2,158,292.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,638 shares of company stock valued at $19,331,086 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shutterstock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.