DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,765. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares during the period. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

