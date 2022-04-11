DXdao Price Hits $695.01 on Top Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $695.01 or 0.01684255 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $34.28 million and approximately $417,391.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.44 or 0.00289439 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006539 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 126% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXD is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

