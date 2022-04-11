E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) & Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Financial Analysis

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E.W. Scripps 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E.W. Scripps $2.28 billion 0.69 $122.71 million $0.77 24.70 Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.88 $4.54 billion 6.91 5.59

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than E.W. Scripps. Paramount Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than E.W. Scripps, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

E.W. Scripps has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares E.W. Scripps and Paramount Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E.W. Scripps 5.37% 11.32% 2.40% Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of E.W. Scripps shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About E.W. Scripps (Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations. This segment also runs network, syndicated, and original programming. The Scripps Network segment comprises of national television networks. The Network operates through over-the-air broadcast, cable/satellite, connected TV, and digital distribution. In addition, the company provides content and services through the internet, smartphones, and tablets. Further, the company provides Newsy, a national news network, which provides politics, entertainment, science, and technology news; and Scripps National Spelling Bee, an investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C. Additionally, the company offers ION, a national broadcast television network that delivers popular crime and justice procedural programming through over-the-air broadcast and pay TV platforms. It serves audiences and businesses. The E.W. Scripps Company operates through a network of 61 television stations. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services. It also operates Paramount+, a digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming services; and creates and acquires programming for distribution and viewing on various media platforms, including subscription cable networks, subscription streaming, and premium and basic cable networks. In addition, the company develops, produces, finances, acquires, and distributes films. Paramount Global was formerly known as ViacomCBS Inc. and changed its name to Paramount Global in February 2022. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

