easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 697.93 ($9.15).
Several research firms recently weighed in on EZJ. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.84) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.69) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 570 ($7.48) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.13) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on easyJet in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,901.64). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,051.17). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.
easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
