EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target Raised to €24.50

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($25.82) to €24.50 ($26.92) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($25.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.82.

EDRVF opened at $25.90 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.93.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

