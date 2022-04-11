Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,362,907.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $123.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. The company has a market cap of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

