eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) & Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Financial Analysis

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for eGain and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $179.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.49%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than eGain.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 3.59% 6.38% 2.84% Manhattan Associates 16.65% 47.22% 21.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eGain and Manhattan Associates’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $78.29 million 4.62 $6.96 million $0.09 127.68 Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.76 $110.47 million $1.72 78.03

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. Manhattan Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

eGain has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats eGain on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

