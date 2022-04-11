eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives $18.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.57.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EHTH stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

