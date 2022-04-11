Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $11.49

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $11.72. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 21,816 shares trading hands.

EGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,508,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 343,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 200,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $1,232,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

