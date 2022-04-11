Empire Company Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$45.38 on Monday. Empire has a 52-week low of C$36.20 and a 52-week high of C$45.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.40.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

