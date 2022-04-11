Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last three months.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.71. 4,924,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,382,651. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$58.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.46.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

