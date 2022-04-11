Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.92.

TSE ENB traded down C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$58.19. 1,516,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,267,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.47. The company has a market cap of C$117.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$58.97.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

