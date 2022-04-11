Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Encompass Health shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its rising topline and inorganic growth via mergers and acquisitions should aid development. Over the 2020-2025 period, the firm expects to achieve long-term revenue growth of 8-10%. Also, the aging population gain should continue to boost demand for the company’s services. Streamlining operations will allow it to focus on more profitable business. However, it is witnessing an escalation in labor costs, which is outpacing general inflation rate growth, affecting its bottom line. It expects 2022 earnings per share to decline from the 2021 level to the $3.83-$4.19 range. Also, adjusted free cash flow is expected to plunge in 2022, indicating weakness in operations. A significantly high debt can affect financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

NYSE EHC traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $71.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

