ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) PT Lowered to $5.00

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

