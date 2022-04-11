Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will post $33.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.03 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $148.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $148.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $193.60 million, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $197.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enfusion.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02).
Shares of ENFN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.03. 13,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,862. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
