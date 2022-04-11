Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Enfusion alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENFN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of ENFN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enfusion (ENFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.