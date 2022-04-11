Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.61

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.61 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.72.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

