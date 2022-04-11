EnQuest PLC Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EnQuest in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get EnQuest alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENQUF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.