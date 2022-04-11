Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

ETR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 804,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,807. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

