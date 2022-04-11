Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Announces $1.01 Quarterly Dividend

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.
Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.
ETR traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.79. The company had a trading volume of 804,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,807. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $124.31.
ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.
In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Entergy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,765 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Entergy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 776.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
