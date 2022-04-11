Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CFO Randall B. Gonzales acquired 43,500 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $119,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock worth $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,125. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.54. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $21.80.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
