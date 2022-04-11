EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. EQT posted sales of $949.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Yale University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 149,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,391,816. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.