Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Equinix worth $94,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $848.22.

EQIX stock traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $768.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,724. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $713.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $662.26 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

