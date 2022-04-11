Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.25.

TSE EQB traded down C$2.88 during trading on Monday, hitting C$63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 125,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,024. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$60.06 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$73.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$84.91.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total transaction of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at C$232,771. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

