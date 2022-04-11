Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $14,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,909. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.90 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

