Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.15). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,457. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.