Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to announce $18.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 234.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $70.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Esports Entertainment Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 55,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

