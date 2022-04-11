ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.22). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIXGet Rating) (TSE:EPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

EPIX opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

