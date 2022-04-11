Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $116.58 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.16.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,125 shares of company stock valued at $13,821,489. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.