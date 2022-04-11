Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESEA. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

ESEA stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 81.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

