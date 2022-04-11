Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,802,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,778,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,225,000 after acquiring an additional 260,144 shares during the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 2,657,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,329,000 after acquiring an additional 288,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.91. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

