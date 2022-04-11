Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

AQUA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. 827,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,362. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

